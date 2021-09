Marvin passed away on Sept. 7, 2021 at the age of 82. He was born in Alpena Michigan, June 24, 1939 to the late Irene and Leslie Brilinski. He was a member of Sunrise Side Lifelong Learning, Michigan Association of CPA’s, and U of M Alumni Association. He was active with Sunrise Side Lifelong learning, and enjoyed golf, bridge, reading, gardening, following all U of M sports, and being with his family.