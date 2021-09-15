CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Maple Ridge staff and students remember 9/11

Alpena News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the unbelievable tragedy of 9/11 unfolded students around the world looked at ways they could participate in commemorating the loss of life and freedom from that event. School kids everywhere wanted to find ways to help the victims and their families. Alpena Public School students did the same. From writing hundreds of letters to firemen and their families, to our high school students making commemorative shirts (donating funds from sales), to all our kids collecting personal hygiene supplies, sending stuffed animals to victim families, sending NY fireman food and gift cards, etc, our Alpena students put their hearts and souls into helping victims in New York.

www.thealpenanews.com

City
Alpena, MI
