Now that their huge WBO welterweight title fight is signed and sealed, let the trash talk begin! Two-time welterweight champion Shawn “Showtime” Porter (31-3-1, 17KOs) took to his social media to send a message to his friend-now-opponent Terence “Bud” Crawford (37-0, 28KOs). After being asked when training camp for the fight will start, he let it be known that training never stops! He also tagged Crawford in the post, saying that the champion would find out on November 20.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO