7 Ways 'Back To School' Can Help You Create a Better Routine

By The Fix staff
The Fix
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary may be the time for New Year’s resolutions, but for many people September presents another opportunity for a fresh start. Kids return to school, the chaotic summer schedules quiet down, and many people transition into their fall and winter routines. That makes September a perfect time to check in on your routines, evaluate what’s working and what’s not, and make the changes you need to live your healthiest life.


