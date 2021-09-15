7 Ways 'Back To School' Can Help You Create a Better Routine

Going back-to-school is an exciting time for many children. But for some it also stirs up stress and anxiety. Are they going to like their new teacher? Are they going to enjoy their new school? Are their friends going to be in their class? It is normal for young children to experience anxiety when separating from parents or caregivers. When you layer a pandemic on top of ordinary back-to-school stress, many children will be struggling more than usual. In everyday language, it’s common for people to talk about children (or even pets) experiencing separation anxiety. When children experience more intense...

