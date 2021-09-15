CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central pump could provide Shropshire town with green energy

By Mark Andrews
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Shropshire town could be one of the first in the country to see all its properties heated with renewable energy from a central heat pump under plans being considered by councillors. Bishop's Castle Town Council is looking at installing a central ground-source heat pump which could potentially provide heat...

