Liverpool have been quietly telling us who they are all season. The 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace was the season so far in a nutshell. Liverpool weren’t great for stretches of the match, lost their way a bit, but ultimately found a way to dominate the game in the end. They’ve been showing us who they are and today, during a 3pm kickoff, I think they made the statement loud and clear.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO