Brentford manager Thomas Frank batted away complaints over time-wasting from Wolves boss Bruno Lage and insisted his side fully deserved their first Premier League away victory as they won 2-0 at Molineux.Ivan Toney terrorised the team he almost joined seven years ago – his 2014 transfer from Northampton scuppered by a failed medical – as he won and scored a penalty, set up Byran Mbeumo for the second and had two goals disallowed in the first half alone.The striker then chipped in defensively after a second-half red card for Shandon Baptiste put Brentford on the back foot in the closing...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO