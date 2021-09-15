CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightingale courts open for another six months to ease backlog

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government has said it will keep 32 Nightingale courts open until the end of next March in a bid to ease the backlog in cases. The temporary courtrooms, which were initially set up in the midst of the pandemic as case delays surged, include four sites in the West Midlands.

