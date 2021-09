'Think of it like carbon offsetting, except for morals.'. An unmissable new thriller from the producer of Fleabag to open the Rose’s 2021/22 season. Sex, power and consent – can we ever atone for the sins of our past? When Niala arranges to meet celebrated charity leader Ben in the bar of a London hotel for career advice, their evening unfolds into something far less professional. As the weather closes in and secrets start to surface, the consequences of their choices leave them nowhere to hide.

