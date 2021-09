A man killed when the car he was driving crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that had pulled off on the side of the interstate Thursday afternoon has been identified. Marcus Deal, 34, of Clemmons, was killed when the car he was driving went off the side of Interstate 40 and hit a tractor-trailer that was stationary on the side of the road, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO