Doja Cat Thinks Collabs Are Getting Out Of Control, Will Be More Selective

Tonight's host/performer/nominee is bringing her signature boldness to the stage with several looks. Not only will the Doja Cat be performing at the MTV VMAs 2021 tonight, but she will also be the award show’s hostess with the mostess and most likely will be accepting some awards. As she works the stage with her bevy of roles tonight, Doja is sure to deliver her boldest hair and makeup looks of the year, which is a pretty major statement as the singer has yet to miss in the beauty department in 2021. Her daring wigs and experimental makeup for music videos and big events continuously leave us absolutely mesmerized. (We still can't stop thinking about the head-to-toe pink fantasy in the "Kiss Me More" music video. When Doja Cat commits, she does not skimp on any detail.)

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO