CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Doja Cat Thinks Collabs Are Getting Out Of Control, Will Be More Selective

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtists love hopping on one another's tracks in the hopes of creating the next No. 1 charting hit or crafting a hit that the streets will love, but most of the time, we just have a series of rappers and singers jumping from one studio to the next. There have been some epic moments on wax as some of the industry's favorites have come together, and tonight's (September 4) Verzuz with Fat Joe and Ja Rule showed that the right link can prove to be a classic decades later.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

Doja Cat: I'm more cautious on social media

Doja Cat has become more restrained on social media since finding fame. The 25-year-old rap star was hugely enthusiastic about social media before she released her debut album 'Amala' in 2018, but Doja admits she's become more cautious with her posts over recent years. She explained: "I used to be...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

How Doja Cat went from watching the VMAs to hosting and performing

She puts the “purr” in performance. And as host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, pop provocateur Doja Cat is making hiss-tory. “Wowowowowowow,” tweeted the “Planet Her” hitmaker, 25, announcing her appointment as mistress of ceremonies at this year’s VMAs. She’s also nominated for five awards, including video of...
BROOKLYN, NY
rnbphilly.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Declined Doja Cat 'Get Into It (Yuh)' Collab

If it was up to Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj would be featured on “Get Into It (Yuh)” off her Planet Her album. During a recent discussion with fans in a Twitter Space, Nicki Minaj explained why she decided not to collaborate with her “Say So” collaborator on that particular track.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Young Thug
Person
Fat Joe
Person
Doja Cat
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj Explains Refusal To Collab On Doja Cat Track

Nicki Minaj is clearing the air after she refused to collaborate with Doja Cat on her single, “Get Into It (Yuh).”. During a recent discussion with the Barbz on a Twitter Spaces, Nicki shared the real reason behind not doing the collab. The “Chun- Li” rapper explained that she chose not to work with Doja on that particular track because she wanted to work with the “Say So” singer directly and was unable to due to “middle people.”
MUSIC
Allure

All of Doja Cat's 2021 VMAs Beauty Looks in One Place

Tonight's host/performer/nominee is bringing her signature boldness to the stage with several looks. Not only will the Doja Cat be performing at the MTV VMAs 2021 tonight, but she will also be the award show’s hostess with the mostess and most likely will be accepting some awards. As she works the stage with her bevy of roles tonight, Doja is sure to deliver her boldest hair and makeup looks of the year, which is a pretty major statement as the singer has yet to miss in the beauty department in 2021. Her daring wigs and experimental makeup for music videos and big events continuously leave us absolutely mesmerized. (We still can't stop thinking about the head-to-toe pink fantasy in the "Kiss Me More" music video. When Doja Cat commits, she does not skimp on any detail.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
homenewshere.com

Doja Cat vows to be more 'choosy' over collaborations

Doja Cat has vowed to be more "choosy" about her collaborations. The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker has recently teamed up with the likes of Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and SZA, but she admitted there are too many "collabs and remixes" being released for the sake of it. She told 'Extra':...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Doja Cat's VMAs 'Worm' Outfit Sparks Memes

Anyone who watched the 2021 VMAs can probably agree that Doja Cat and her incredible hosting skills were highlights of the night. However, one of her greatest contributions to VMAs history was, arguably, her arsenal of camptastic outfits. And according to the internet, the most memorable one had to be her eye-popping, yellow and blue "worm" dress.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getting On#Out Of Control
beincrypto.com

Doja Cat Steps Into NFT Arena With ‘Planet Doja’

The non-fungible tokens contain thousands of limited edition collectibles and VIP options for upcoming concerts. Pop-star icon Doja Cat jumps into the world of NFTs in the lead up to her latest album. She calls her series, “Planet Doja”. It contains 26,000 limited-edition digital collectibles, along with VIP concert bundles.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Want To Be The Daily "Scoop"

After months of teases and over a year of snippets, Lil Nas X has finally given birth to his baby, his debut studio album MONTERO. Featuring fifteen songs and features from Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and more, the body of work comes after a masterfully planned rollout from Lil Nas, who has cemented himself as one of the core pop stars of modern music.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Doja Cat's Most Memorable Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat came to slay at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Making her hosting debut, the singer had numerous wardrobe changes throughout the three-hour awards show. But her most memorable outfits of the evening were unexpected ones. As she took the stage to accept the VMA for Best Collaboration...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Responds To Nicki Minaj Not Wanting "Get Into It" Collab, Talks Pepsi Commercial

When Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix to Doja Cat's viral megahit "Say So," it helped catapult the single into new heights. However, when it came to joining Doja on the Popstar's "Get Into It (Yuh)" from Planet Her, Minaj wasn't on board. "It's not that I'm too busy at all, it's just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we talked to each other directly, but I didn't love that song ['Get Into It'] because I didn't think I could bring anything to it," said Nicki.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Doja Cat wears 5 different VMAs outfits

You know how we were saying earlier that the MTV Video Music Awards (AKA the VMAs) is one of the most daring and exciting awards shows for celebrity fashion? Well, Doja Cat has just gone and proved our point by wearing not one, or even two, but FIVE fearless outfits ranging from the red carpet to her live performance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

It’s Doja Cat’s World Now, and She’s Making It Weirder

If Doja Cat’s performer-host-nominee showcase at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night didn’t make it clear enough, she is always moving. When we connect on Zoom just days before her hosting gig at the VMAs, during another busy rehearsal week, Doja explains that she’s just woken up. She’s alert, though, and with all that she’s been balancing as of late, she’s laser-focused on bringing her whole vision, as it ties into her third studio album Planet Her, to life.
CELEBRITIES
MTV

Doja Cat Danced Mid-Air In Acrobatic VMA Performance

Taking a break from her hosting duties at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Doja Cat took the stage for a sizzling live performance of her songs “Been Like This” and “You Right” on Sunday (September 12) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Both tracks are featured on her debut album Planet Her, which was released in June.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

VMAs’ Best Moments, From Doja Cat’s Fashion to Lil Nas X’s Video of the Year Victory Speech

Doja Cat exemplified the “host with the most” maxim at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, not only pulling double duty as MC and performer (she presented “Been Like This” and “You Right” from her new album “Planet Her” with an elegant display of sound and movement), but also cycling through a procession of wacky outfits. She was a winner, too, taking home a Moon Person for best collaboration. That moment, as well as memorable turns from Chlöe and Busta Rhymes, and an unexpected red carpet dustup involving Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor, are among the 10 best moments...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Says Making "Montero" Helped "Healing Many Unchecked Wounds"

Lil Nas X says that working on his new album, Montero, was therapeutic for him and helped him to heal "many unchecked wounds." Nas dropped the debut album, Friday, after an attention-grabbing build-up that included him participating in a fake pregnancy photoshoot. “I love joking but on a serious note...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Launches Debut ‘Planet Doja’ NFT Collection

Doja Cat is the latest artist to jump on the NFT wave. The multi Platinum singer and rapper has joined forces with the Green NFT platform, OneOf to launch her debut NFT collection. OneOf is built on the Tezos blockchain and backed by Quincy Jones along with other A-list artists and environmental organizations. They are aiming to bring affordable NFTs to fans, purchasable with credit and debit cards in 150 FIAT currencies, as well as using Tez (XTZ) and other major cryptocurrencies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy