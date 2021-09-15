CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walmart-Litecoin Troll Could Face Major Criminal Charges If Busted

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone made a lot of money spreading fake news of a partnership between Litecoin and Walmart. But what could be the cost if they are busted?. The fake news earlier this week that took Litecoin to the stars and back to the ground in a matter of hours could turn out to be more serious than it seems because —unlike what happens in the crypto-verse— the stock market is regulated to the millimeter.

cryptopotato.com

