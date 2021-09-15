CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges push student vaccines as campuses reopen

Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis by The Associated Press shows 26 of the nation's 50 largest public universities aren't requiring COVID-19 vaccination. (Sept. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/54238b936b3240d5bc28be5066d77d26.

WRDW-TV

Faculty push not moving Georgia colleges on masks, vaccines

ATLANTA (AP) — Faculty members continue to protest the refusal of Georgia’s public university system to mandate masks and vaccines. But leaders of the 26-university system are making clear those policies aren’t going to change. Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney told regents Thursday that the system will follow the lead of...
GEORGIA STATE
ctnewsonline.com

KU students, faculty call on administrators to mandate COVID-19 vaccines on campus

University of Kansas students, faculty and staff members called on administrators to mandate vaccines on campus during a rally Sunday, expressing concerns about the ongoing surge of the delta variant of COVID-19. Nearly 40 people gathered at the university’s Wescoe Beach to push back on the administration’s reluctance to mandate...
COLLEGES
Reuters

Biden adds measles to list of diseases that could require quarantine

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order adding measles to a list of communicable diseases that could require quarantine after several Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States. The action makes measles one of the...
POTUS
Daily Gate City

De Blasio: Vaccinations required at UNGA

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that he reached out to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres two weeks ago and let him know the city's vaccination requirements would apply to world leaders at next week's UNGA meeting. (Sept. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Gate City

Church offers 'religious exemption' to vaccine

One Oklahoma pastor, who is also running for U.S. Senate, is offering 'religious exemptions' to COVID-19 vaccine mandate on his church’s website for download, along with links for suggested donations to the church. (Sept. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
RELIGION
CBS New York

19 Cases Of COVID Identified At East Harlem School, Forcing Closure

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nineteen cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a school in East Harlem, forcing it to close. The Department of Education’s website says P.S. 79 will go fully remote for ten days. The DOE released the following statement: “The health and safety of our school communities is our top priority, and we do not hesitate to intervene to stop the spread. We follow stringent guidance from health experts to prevent any further transmission by quarantining close contacts, closing classrooms, and, if necessary, entire buildings. Learning will continue during quarantine and we will provide the school resources and support to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

'Biggest' Pro-Trump Rally Expected 10,000 People, Only 300 Showed Up

A pro-Trump rally expected to have at least 10,000 attendees drew less than 500 people in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, on Friday. The “We the People Reunion” rally was promoted to be the “biggest patriot rally of the year.” It was also set to host several conservative speakers, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, American author Candance Owens and Pastor Greg Locke, who had previously admitted to being at the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Washington Post

Deportees land in Port-au-Prince: ‘Nobody told us we were going back to Haiti’

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — He crossed the Mexican border into Texas only two weeks ago, joyous at the prospect of building anew in the United States. Now part of the first wave of deportees rapidly ejected by the Biden administration amid a fresh surge at the border, Johnson Bordes, 23, stepped off a Boeing 737 on Sunday and into the Haitian capital, terrified by a city torn apart by violence in a homeland he could barely remember.
IMMIGRATION
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
TEXAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE

