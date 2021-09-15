CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants win ninth straight, take down the Padres 6-1

By Yasi Khan
McCovey Chronicles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people have asked me, “What makes you like baseball so much?” And there are so many answers I can give them — how a batter’s eyes glitter as he watches his home run leave the yard; the grind of a 162-game season culminating in a euphoric postseason release; the way Lincecum’s hair spiraled out behind him as he fell sideways off the mound; the Dodgers losing, both blowouts and close games, at home and far away, in June, May, July, and September, on days that end with “y” and those that don’t — but at the end of the day, it always comes back to just one true answer: stories. I love the game not just for the moments, but because of how those moments are spun together to create narratives. Arcs of redemption, success, falls from grace and prodigal sons returning, breakouts from new faces and old ones alike, the way you can weave the threads of individual seasons into the tapestry of the whole season. How the game mythologizes itself.

