Grand Junction business owner highlighting lending, home-buying, insurance resources for Hispanic community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local business owner is helping to connect the Hispanic community in Grand Junction to resources in insurance, lending, and real estate. Rosa Cisneros, who owns Lupita’s Fashion and Lupita’s Salon, wants to help break down barriers to home ownership and other goals. She hosted various organizations outside her businesses on Tuesday to highlight these resources. She says informing people on how to navigate these areas is especially important.