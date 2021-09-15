CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction business owner highlighting lending, home-buying, insurance resources for Hispanic community

By Tom Ferguson
nbc11news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local business owner is helping to connect the Hispanic community in Grand Junction to resources in insurance, lending, and real estate. Rosa Cisneros, who owns Lupita’s Fashion and Lupita’s Salon, wants to help break down barriers to home ownership and other goals. She hosted various organizations outside her businesses on Tuesday to highlight these resources. She says informing people on how to navigate these areas is especially important.

www.nbc11news.com

Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
