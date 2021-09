This week’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens is yet another massive one early in the 2021 season. Due to the back and forth nature of most of their recent meetings, these two teams are always capable of being involved in a barn burner. Furthermore, a win here could be extremely costly at season’s end when the playoff seedings are being fought for. A Chiefs win would obviously improve Kansas City to a 2-0 start. More importantly, that would place one of their more challenging AFC threats, the Ravens, two games back of the conference lead.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO