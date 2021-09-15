CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Few voting issues reported with California recall election

By ADAM BEAM
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rOuF_0bwRO7n700
California Recall-GOP Fraud Claims People listen during a meeting of volunteers to get out the vote by supporters of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom at the San Diego Republican Party Headquarters, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in San Diego. Republicans led by former President Donald Trump are already claiming California's gubernatorial recall election is rigged. That messaging poses a problem for Republican Party officials, who are encouraging everyone to vote while maintaining concerns about the state's election security. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Californians voted to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office on Tuesday, ending a statewide recall election that saw some Republicans again float unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Days before the polls closed, the campaign of one of the leading Republican candidates promoted a website urging people to sign a petition that declared Newsom had already won because of voter fraud. That language was lifted from a petition circulated to help former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn last year's presidential election results.

By Tuesday afternoon, that language was removed from the website, leaving only a form for people to report “irregularities, interference, or intimidation while voting.” A spokeswoman for Elder said the website is operated by a third party and that “websites update their language all the time."

The claims of fraud — both from Elder and former President Donald Trump — prompted a rebuke from Newsom in an election night victory speech.

“Democracy is not a football. You don't throw it around,” Newsom said. “It's more like a, I don't know, an antique vase. You can drop it and smash it into a million different pieces. And that's what we're capable of doing if we don't stand up to meet the moment and push back.”

There were few reported problems with voting on Tuesday. A polling center in Tulare County was closed because of a wildfire, with voters redirected to nearby alternatives. And a poll worker at a West Hollywood voting site was removed for wearing a pro-Trump shirt, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office.

Some Republicans worried the fraud claims from some party leaders could suppress turnout. Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney and the national committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for California, said she made a video with her husband showing them casting ballots by mail and urging everyone to do the same.

But Dhillon also said she could not say whether California's election would be secure, saying she and a team of attorneys monitoring voting have witnessed dozens of problems.

“There will be a lot of questions and potentially litigation after this election about this sloppy-at-best treatment of people’s ballots and their right to vote,” Dhillon said.

The GOP's predicament was similar to that in last year's presidential election, when many in the party feared that Trump's claims about widespread fraud from expanded mail-in voting would backfire by persuading Republicans to stay home.

In California, the GOP needed all the help it could get.

Democrats make up 46.5% of all registered voters, while Republicans make up just 24%. Independent voters are roughly equivalent to Republicans, but tend to vote Democratic. Republicans have not won a statewide office since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger won reelection as governor.

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Blood in Los Angeles and Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.

___

See AP's complete coverage of the California recall election: https://apnews.com/hub/california-recall

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Recall vote highlights California's geopolitical divisions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The California recall election was a blowout win for Gov. Gavin Newsom that reinforced the state's political divisions: The Democratic governor won big support in coastal areas and urban centers, while the rural north and agricultural inland, with far fewer voters, largely wanted him gone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
WOKV

The AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid Cold War

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet.
WORLD
WOKV

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — The U.S. flew Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland Sunday and tried blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signaled the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

'Un(re)solved' exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — An interactive exhibit in Mississippi prompts visitors to speak aloud the names of people who were killed in acts of racist violence in the United States during the civil rights era — incantations in a darkened room to honor some 150 men, women and children whose lives were cut short.
JACKSON, MS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy