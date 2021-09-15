CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Schrader gambles with 'The Card Counter'

By George Elkind
MetroTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStories of private, inner turmoil need not be narrow; in some ways this has been the story of Paul Schrader's career. The 75-year old writer of Taxi Driver and director of works ranging from the Detroit-set Blue Collar to American Gigolo and his last, First Reformed, has honed, like an artisan or a painter, a long series of works in the same mold. A specialist in close character studies of repressed, ardently hopeful, and tormented men rising toward often violent catharsis, Schrader's rigorous but richly indulgent project finds its latest chapter in The Card Counter — and his years of practice show.

