Start-up raises money to resurrect woolly mammoth, Trump wants to resurrect Confederate general, and more

There’s no need to roll up your sleeve for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines just yet. According to a new review published in The Lancet journal, scientists say that booster shots aren’t needed for the general population. The Biden administration had proposed boosters eight months after initial shots, but the report found that even with waning immunity, the vaccines are still protective against severe illness after that time. (Only adults older than 75 saw weakening protection against hospitalization.) Instead, experts say the focus should be on getting those doses to the billions of people who have yet to get vaccinated.