Detroit, MI

Start-up raises money to resurrect woolly mammoth, Trump wants to resurrect Confederate general, and more

By MT Staff
MetroTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no need to roll up your sleeve for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines just yet. According to a new review published in The Lancet journal, scientists say that booster shots aren’t needed for the general population. The Biden administration had proposed boosters eight months after initial shots, but the report found that even with waning immunity, the vaccines are still protective against severe illness after that time. (Only adults older than 75 saw weakening protection against hospitalization.) Instead, experts say the focus should be on getting those doses to the billions of people who have yet to get vaccinated.

New York Post

General Milley told Trump the George Floyd protests were no big deal

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley dismissed the George Floyd riots as “penny packet protests” — insisting they weren’t an insurrection because the mobs only “used spray paint,” according to a new book. The under-fire general — accused of going behind President Donald Trump’s back to contact...
Washington Post

Friday briefing: A big decision coming on boosters; the cost of Trump’s secret service order; debate over woolly mammoths; and more

1. The FDA’s vaccine advisers meet today on coronavirus booster shots. What’s on the table? Whether to recommend third shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The panel will hear from the FDA, the CDC and Pfizer, as well as from Israeli officials about their successful booster campaign. The process: The advisers...
Yellowhammer News

Cavanaugh on Biden vaccine mandate: ‘A desperate move to steal freedom from the American people’

Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) President Twinkle Cavanaugh lit into President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to mandate that the nation’s businesses require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Cavanaugh gave a fiery speech at Tuesday’s meeting of the PSC, comparing Biden’s action with other restrictive measures his...
citywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MetroTimes

Hackel’s defiant stand against Biden's vaccine mandate would make Trumpers proud

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel is pledging to resist President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate and even said he opposes requirements for employees to get tested for COVID-19. Hackel, a Democrat in a county thattwice voted for Donald Trump, is so opposed to vaccine mandates that he won’t attend the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual policy conference next week. Attendees are required to show proof of vaccination.
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
Fox News

Trump says Dems 'disparaged' COVID-19 vaccine while he was president: 'Now they wonder why' some are hesitant

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among some Americans, saying they "disparaged" the vaccine when he was president. During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump reacted to President Biden’s executive order last week, mandating employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. Biden also announced that all employees of the federal government would be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

