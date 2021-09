It's one of the most anticipated days of the soccer calendar -- the UEFA Champions League's group stage kicked off on Tuesday and so far Matchday 1 has not disappointed. In the early matches, Cristiano Ronaldo put Manchester United up early against Young Boys before an Aaron Wan Bissaka first half red card left the favorites to defend their early lead down a man. And in Sevilla there were four (yes four!) first half penalties, but only two were converted as visitors Salzburg missed two of their three leaving the match tied 1-1 at halftime. The late slate will see Chelsea and Juventus as the favorites in their games against Zenit and Malmo respectively. The day is topped off by Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich in a match where the Germans are the heavy favorites to take all three points.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO