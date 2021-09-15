Detroit Youth Choir celebrates 25 years with gala, Aaliyah tribute

It's been a whirlwind past few years for the Detroit Youth Choir, the nonprofit musical group made up of young people with a big sound. In 2019, they exploded into the mainstream, making it to second place on the NBC show America's Got Talent. This year, the DYC earned a 2021 Stellar Award from the gospel music community for best youth program thanks to their rendition of "Glory," John Legend and Common's Oscar Award-winning song from the 2014 film Selma, which also was considered for a Grammy nomination. Two days later, the choir performed for Vice President Kamala Harris in Detroit.