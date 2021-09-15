CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money Management App Plum Plans Return to Crowdfunding to Raise Growth Capital

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article a money management app, says it is returning to crowdfunding with a forthcoming securities offering on Crowdcube, according to a company release. Back in 2019, Plum raised £2.47 million at a pre-money valuation of £14.5 million on Seedrs. In 2018, Plum raised £1 million at a pre-money valuation of £8 million. Plum said this new offering will go live at the end of September. While the deal terms are not yet available, Plum is currently accepting emails to indicate potential investor interest in supporting the firm. Plum indicated that it expects its valuation to triple as it partners a crowdfunding round alongside institutional investors.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

Short-term volatility creates buying opportunities for long-term investors. Coupa Software has built a strong moat around its business. This stock has the potential to grow tenfold in the next decade for two key reasons. Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good...
STOCKS
