Money Management App Plum Plans Return to Crowdfunding to Raise Growth Capital
a money management app, says it is returning to crowdfunding with a forthcoming securities offering on Crowdcube, according to a company release. Back in 2019, Plum raised £2.47 million at a pre-money valuation of £14.5 million on Seedrs. In 2018, Plum raised £1 million at a pre-money valuation of £8 million. Plum said this new offering will go live at the end of September. While the deal terms are not yet available, Plum is currently accepting emails to indicate potential investor interest in supporting the firm. Plum indicated that it expects its valuation to triple as it partners a crowdfunding round alongside institutional investors.www.crowdfundinsider.com
