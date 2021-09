BIXBY — This was No. 1-ranked Bixby vs. No. 2 Stillwater, resulting in pregame expectations that we might see something dramatic on Lee Snider Field. It probably wouldn’t be anything as unforgettably fantastic as the 2019 Bixby-Stillwater Class 6AII championship classic — a 40-36 Spartan triumph in what may have been the best championship game I’ve ever attended at any level of football.

BIXBY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO