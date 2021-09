Libra is an air sign that is concerned with fairness, beauty and connection. Your ruling planet is relationship-oriented Venus. You tend to think of things in the context of relationships, and are at your best when you have a partner in crime. Quality and aesthetics are of utmost importance to you and without them you just feel off. Indecision and FOMO (fear of missing out) can plague you, but you’ve got to pick sides and make choices in life. The pro tip for this most classic Libra problem is to strive to be authentic instead of accommodating.

