How artist Jessica DeMuro Graves is healing from loss by returning to the womb with 'Womxnhouse'

Each day, 385,000 babies are thrust from the warm, ambient, and nurturing homes of their mothers' wombs into a cruel cacophony of sound, bright light, and all things unknown. Birth, our first experience, though impossible to remember, is something we leave behind. Despite our pleas to return to the womb where there are no jobs, taxes, or chores, we will never again experience the safety of being held, carried, and mostly hidden.