CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

UCL: Ronaldo's goal not enough as Man United stunned by Young Boys, Sevilla, Salzburg share spoils

By primenewsghana
primenewsghana.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dramatic late winner from Jordan Siebatcheu gave Young Boys a historic win over Manchester United on the opening night of the Champions League. The game started relatively slowly, but on 13 minutes a moment of magic from Bruno Fernandes, who arced a delicious pass into the path of Ronaldo, again moving with purpose and intelligence. David von Ballmoos managed to get a leg on the shot, but the power took it by him, and Ronaldo had his third goal in two games.

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Late Young Boys winner stuns Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Champions League debut

(CNN) It took Cristiano Ronaldo less than 13 minutes to score on his second Champions League debut for Manchester United, opening the scoring against Swiss team Young Boys. With practically his first touch of the match, the Portuguese forward turned home a stunning ball from international teammate Bruno Fernandes to open his account in this season's competition, with the strike coming 12 years and 132 days after his last United goal in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Young Boys strike late to stun Ronaldo’s Man Utd in Champions League

Bern (Switzerland) (AFP) – Substitute Jordan Siebatcheu struck with the last kick of the game as Swiss side Young Boys claimed a sensational 2-1 Champions League win over 10-man Manchester United on Tuesday after Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier opened the scoring. USA striker Siebatcheu pounced on Jesse Lingard’s short back-pass...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Fassnacht
Person
David De Gea
Person
Jesse Lingard
CharlotteObserver.com

Young Boys stun Man United 2-1 with late winner in CL

Cristiano Ronaldo had done his work when he was substituted in the 72nd minute of another tough Champions League evening for Manchester United in Switzerland. Ronaldo had scored an early goal — a record-extending 135th in the competition — then forced the Young Boys' goalkeeper to save a stinging shot and almost earned a penalty after breaking clear when the score was still 1-0 early in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Ucl#The Champions League#Christian
midfloridanewspapers.com

Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal could not save Manchester United from another Champions League loss in Switzerland, 2-1 on Tuesday against a sharp and robust Young Boys team. Jordan Siebatcheu, the United States forward on as a substitute, struck in the fifth and last minute of stoppage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

WATCH: Ronaldo’s 1st Man United Champions League goal since 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring for Manchester United in the Champions League. Ronaldo scored his 135th UCL goal early in Tuesday’s match between the Red Devils and Young Boys in Switzerland, 11.5 years removed from his last one (part of a 2-goal, 1-assist semifinal second leg versus Arsenal). The Portuguese star’s 13th-minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Young Boys duo Rieder, Lauper stunned by 'amazing' Man Utd shock

Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder was lost for words after their Champions League win against Manchester United. YB came from behind to shock United 2-1. "I can not really believe it right now. To score the second goal in the 95th minute is indescribable. The noise from the fans when the goal was scored was just amazing," said Rieder.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Lingard HOWLER gifts win to Young Boys in 95th-minute of Man United's Champions League opener after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's red card turned match following Cristiano Ronaldo opener

And this was meant to be the easy group. Young Boys, Villarreal and Atalanta. No big guns in Group F. No danger of Manchester United missing the Champions League knockout stage this time. United will know what that ‘F’ stands for after a calamitous night in Bern. A goal ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United’s crucial late winner masks familiar flaws in title credentials

“It’s always the outcome that decides the headline that we’ll see,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday.And so Jesse Lingard’s sublime winner, followed by David de Gea’s strong penalty save from Mark Noble in the dramatic dying embers at London Stadium, ensures it’s all Glory Glory Man United.Enter the gushing over not the player who produced the decisive goal at a pivotal moment, nor the one who significantly prevented one with his first spot-kick save since 2016.Cristiano Ronaldo, who – of course, of course! – continued his habit of sticking the round thing in the rectangular thing will attract the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights Manchester United 1-2 Young Boys in Champions League

Jordan Siebatcheu inside the penalty area, one-on-one with the keeper at his side to open the scoring. Matic and Lingard come in. Ngamaleu's cross into the box is deflected into the back of the net to make it 1-1. 1:10 PMa day ago. 46'. Sietbacheu in, Sierro out, Young Boys...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Champions League round-up: FOUR first-half penalties awarded at Sevilla as visitors Red Bull Salzburg miss two with spoils shared, while French champions Lille and Villarreal are held at home

Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw at home to RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday after a chaotic first half in which four penalties were awarded, three to the visitors, while the hosts were forced to play most of the second half with 10 men. German striker...
UEFA
Daily Herald

10-man Sevilla salvages 1-1 draw with Salzburg in CL opener

SEVILLE, Spain -- Salzburg was left to rue two missed penalties in its 1-1 draw at 10-man Sevilla to start its Champions League campaign on Wednesday. The messy match in Seville was marked by errors both by Sevilla's veterans and the youngsters of Salzburg. Salzburg could only take one goal...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Champions League group stage: Young Boys spoil Cristiano Ronaldo's historic day

The UEFA Champions League group stage kicked off Tuesday, with two match windows chock-full of action. In the two-game early slate, Cristiano Ronaldo tied history with his 177th appearance in the competition as Manchester United traveled to Bern, Switzerland, to take on Young Boys. Little did United know that Young...
UEFA
The Independent

Great to have Cristiano Ronaldo back ‘home’ at Manchester United, David De Gea insists

David De Gea says it is massive for Manchester United to have Cristiano Ronaldo back “home”.After four trophyless years, the Red Devils complemented the summer signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane by bringing back one of the club’s greatest ever players.Ronaldo signed on deadline day from Juventus and scored twice on his second debut as Newcastle were swatted aside 4-1 on Saturday.The 36-year-old is now set to make his first Champions League appearance for United since the 2009 final defeat to Barcelona in Rome, with De Gea excited by his impact.“It’s great to have Cristiano back at home,” the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy