UCL: Ronaldo's goal not enough as Man United stunned by Young Boys, Sevilla, Salzburg share spoils
A dramatic late winner from Jordan Siebatcheu gave Young Boys a historic win over Manchester United on the opening night of the Champions League. The game started relatively slowly, but on 13 minutes a moment of magic from Bruno Fernandes, who arced a delicious pass into the path of Ronaldo, again moving with purpose and intelligence. David von Ballmoos managed to get a leg on the shot, but the power took it by him, and Ronaldo had his third goal in two games.www.primenewsghana.com
