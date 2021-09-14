CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Scotty McCreery Releases a New Damn Song Before His Album Arrives Friday

By jwills
wbwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotty McCreery‘s new album, Same Truck, arrives this Friday…. …but before we get to the release day Scotty is sharing another song from the project with his fans. “Damn Strait” is one of the 12 tracks on the album that comes out on Friday. Scotty likes mixing in the new...

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Scotty McCreery calls himself the “world’s best wedding dancer”

Scotty McCreery can sing and write songs, and apparently moonwalk as well. In a new video posted on social media, the American Idol alum reveals he can easily channel Michael Jackson, especially at a wedding. “I am the world’s best wedding dancer,” Scotty boasts. “Yes, when they play ‘Billie Jean,’...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

'Bye Mom': How Facing Death Brings Life to Country Music

When Warner Music Nashville released Chris Janson's "Bye Mom" to country radio on Aug. 20, the label seemingly defied broadcasters' decades-old preference for positive, uptempo songs. Co-written as a therapeutic exercise for songwriter Brandon Kinney ("Ain't Always the Cowboy," "Drowns the Whiskey") after his mother's funeral, the exploration of a...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Cole Swindell Drops New Single, Video

Cole Swindell has released a new song called “Some Habits,” along with a video. The song follows on the heels of his career 10th Number One hit “Single Saturday Night.” “Some Habits” is available across all digital platforms and streaming services. Cole said, “I think a lot of people can...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
EDNPub

Scotty McCreery pays tribute to his home state with his latest song “Carolina to Me”

Scotty McCreery has released the song “Carolina to Me” from his upcoming fifth album, ‘Same Truck.’ Carolina to Me is the follow-up to the first track Scotty released from the new LP, “You Time,” which is currently in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. . The 12-track Same Truck LP will officially drop on Sept. 17, and is the follow-up to McCreery’s No. 1 album ‘Seasons Change.’
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Luke Bryan Duets With Cole Swindell During Tonight’s ‘CMA Summer Jam’

Luke Bryan will be performing four songs on tonight's (Thursday, September 2nd) CMA Summer Jam concert event, including a duet with his friend Cole Swindell. The two will team up on Cole's latest chart-topping hit “Single Saturday Night.”. Luke tells us: “It's just a big, fun song, a big summer...
MUSIC
Audacy

Scotty McCreery embraces on-stage mistakes as 'part of the show'

Scotty McCreery is celebrating the release of his new album, Same Truck, available now. With the new album, of course, comes new songs which means new lyrics to memorize for Scotty, who admits he draws a blank regularly during his live shows. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Show#A Little Bit#On The Road
Billboard

Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker & Luke Combs to Headline Europe's C2C Festival 2022

After two years of pandemic postponement, the C2C: Country to Country festival will return March 11-13, 2022, in London, Glasgow and Dublin, with headlining sets from Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker. Other artists taking part in the three-day festival include Callista Clark, Russell Dickerson, Flatland Cavalry, Ashley McBryde,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album

Stereophonics are streaming their brand new single entitled "Hanging On Your Hinges." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Oochya!", which will be released on March 4, 2022. Kelly Jones had this to say about the song and album, "'Hanging On Your Hinges' was influenced by my love of early...
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Scotty McCreery Tributes Music Icon With 'Damn Strait'

Scotty McCreery has shared his new single, "Damn Strait", which honors George Strait and comes from Scotty's forthcoming album, "Same Truck". The new 12-track record will be hitting stores this Friday, September 17th and Scotty will be performing "Damn Strait" during the third hour of the TODAY show next Tuesday (September 21st).
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Mickey Guyton Release Another New Song From Upcoming Album

Mickey Guyton has released a new song called “Love My Hair” from her upcoming debut album, Remember Her Name. She co-wrote the song for the new project which will be released on September 24th. Mickey said, “I wrote ‘Love My Hair’ after seeing a video of a little Black girl...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Baby Keem Announces That His New Album ‘the melodic blue’ Will Be Out This Friday

Baby Keem is having a hell of a year. In April, he collaborated with Travis Scott for ‘durag activity‘ and of course, the last couple of weeks have seen him release ‘family ties‘ with Kendrick Lamar and appear on Kanye West’s DONDA. Before all of that, he put out ‘no sense’ here, which might not make the cut for the album, but is arguably my favourite song of his.The whole run has been gearing up to his sophomore album, the melodic blue. This morning, Keem has revealed the cover art and release date.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Scotty McCreery Pays Homage To George Strait With New Song

Scotty McCreery has released a new song called “Damn Strait” from his upcoming album, Same Truck, due out this Friday (September 17th). He will perform the song on NBC’s Today show next Tuesday (September 21st) during the third hour. Scotty, who didn't write the song, said,”Every now and then you hear a song that sounds so much like you. I grew up as a huge George Strait fan, and when I heard this song, I raised my hand to say, ‘I want this one.’ Every country fan has a George Strait story, and everyone has a memory attached to their favorite songs.” In fact, Scotty credits “King George” with his current career path. He said, “The first country music concert I ever went to was George Strait, Reba and Lee Ann Womack. When I saw that show, I said, ‘I’m gonna do that one day.'” The lead single from Same Truck, “You Time,” continues to climb the charts at Country radio and currently sits at Number Four on both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase radio charts.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy