Matt Manning threw one of his best games of the year, and the Tigers lineup outbattled the Brewers on Wednesday to sweep the two-game set with a 4-1 victory. This one didn’t come easily. The Brewers’ pitching staff is as good as any in the game, and they had another ace on tap in the form of Brandon Woodruff. The big right-hander overpowered the Tigers the first time through the order, collecting 11 straight outs to start the game. Finally, with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Robbie Grossman drew a walk to break the spell, and in an 0-2 count, Miguel Cabrera pulled his hands in on a nasty fourseamer and drilled it up the left-center field gap for a double.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO