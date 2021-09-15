Nintendo Switch finally gets support for Bluetooth audio, with a bunch of caveats

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEver since its launch in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has only natively supported wired audio accessories. Support for Bluetooth audio devices such as Bluetooth headphones has been completely absent. Although some manufacturers do offer dongles and accessories to work around this limitation, native support has just not been present. We have talked in length about how we would love to have support for Bluetooth audio in the system, particularly given the fact that even Switch controllers connect to the console via the same technology. Today, Nintendo has finally pushed out a software update which enables this capability.

