PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Diane Sutcliffe, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for One Reverse Mortgage, LLC, on March 31, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2014 Page 13793; the undersigned American Advisors Group, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on November 9, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: All that parcel of land in the City of Tallassee, Elmore County, State of Alabama, as more fully described in Deed Roll 224, Frame 380, being known and designated as Lot 31, Block of Pine Ridge Plat No. 2, filed in Plat Book 12, Page 33, less and except parcel described below: Begin at the NW corner of said Lot 31; thence North 89 degrees 14 minutes 24 seconds East, along the North line of said Lot, 31.3 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue North 89 degrees 14 minutes 24 seconds East 32.06 feet; thence South 6 degrees 7 minutes 19 seconds West, 11.88 feet; thence North 81 degrees 46 minutes 42 seconds West, 20.08 feet; thence North 32 degrees 00 minutes 22 seconds West, 13.85 feet to the point of beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 28 Pineridge Ct , Tallassee, AL 36078. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. American Advisors Group, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 21-04416 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 15,22 and 29, 2021 21-04416.