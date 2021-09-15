State reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths since February
PHOENIX — Valleywise Medical Center is currently treating 30 COVID patients. Officials say twelve are in the intensive care unit and none are vaccinated. “We certainly aren’t seeing the exponential growth that we were seeing a couple of weeks ago which is reassuring and positive that we may be coming to the other side of this current surge,” said Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer for Valleywise Medical Center.www.kgun9.com
Comments / 0