Olympic champion Adam Peaty has been paired with Katya Jones during the Strictly Come Dancing launch show in which Anton Du Beke has made his debut as a full-time judge.The 15 celebrities are discovering which of the professional partners they will be training and performing with during their time on the BBC One series.Three-time Olympic champion Peaty, who specialises in breaststroke, signed up following his triumphs at the Tokyo Games over the summer.BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker was paired with Nadiya Bychkova, meeting for the first time at Wembley Stadium.EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis was paired with Giovanni Pernice and is...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO