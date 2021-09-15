Nigerian annual inflation at 17.01% in August -stats office

A diverse week in data awaits in the CEE region. The list of August inflation prints will be finalized, as Serbia, Croatia and Slovakia will publish their CPI developments. We expect a slight acceleration of consumer inflation in Serbia and Croatia, to 3.5% y/y and 2.9% y/y, respectively. The Slovak year-on-year inflation rate is set to have sped up to 3.7% last month, affected by the low base in oil prices, higher excise taxes on tobacco, and higher imputed rents mirroring the elevated building material prices. Poland should confirm its flash inflation reading of 5.4% y/y, a two-decade high. The country will also offer a first glimpse into its real economy data for August -" we will see Polish wage growth, which is expected to have eased somewhat to 7.9% y/y last month. Slovakia will release its unemployment rate for August, which is anticipated to have dropped marginally to 7.6% on the back of broader economic recovery and rejuvenation of service sector activity. Furthermore, Romania will publish its industrial production data for July. We expect the year-on-year increase of industrial output to have slowed down to 5.5%, in line with weaker production suggested by managers earlier in the ESI survey. Last but not least, Czechia will publish its producer price growth for August, which likely remained elevated.

