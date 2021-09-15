CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigerian annual inflation at 17.01% in August -stats office

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
ABUJA (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Nigeria was 17.01% in August, compared with 17.38% in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 20.3% in August, compared with 21.03% in July.

