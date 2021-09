This writer is running out of words to explain why the New York Yankees have this September collapse after winning 13 straight. As I reflect on the Yankee’s 7th consecutive loss, the only thing I can come up with is that they are doing everything wrong. Pitching poorly, not hitting, and committing unforgivable errors, as a manager keeps saying, we are better than this. But, unfortunately, the fact is they are not better than this. A few good games do not make a winning team. The Yankees lost to the New York Mets 10-3.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO