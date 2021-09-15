CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Enjoy the sips of the season

By Darragh Doiron
Port Arthur News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI burned a few magnolia leaves for a fall scent in hopes of cooling down the weather. This column is devoted to sips of the season. Take a moment to enjoy that fall feeling. It doesn’t last too long around here. Pumpkin Update. Fall is a good time to check...

panews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
vpr.org

Moving In; Bringing Your Outdoor Plants Inside For The Fall And Winter

When September comes, you should be thinking about preparing your plants for relocating indoors. Certain plants take well to the move, and some good candidates are flowering plants like geraniums, fuschia and mandevilla and herbs like rosemary, parsley and chives. Even hot peppers do well indoors. If your plants are...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Only In Florida

This Retro-Florida Hot Dog Shop Serves Up Delicious, Traditional Food

Mel’s Hot Dogs in Tampa, Florida is the kind of place where you’ll always be greeted with a smile. Back in 1973, Mel and Virginia Lohn decided to open up a place serving high-quality hot dogs, sandwiches, and fresh-made fries. With a retro-style and reliably delicious food, Mel’s continues to be a staple within the Tampa community. Plus, the menu is brimming with all-beef hot dogs, each dressed to the nines. Who’s ready to feast?!
TAMPA, FL
milwaukeemag.com

Meet Milwaukee’s Culinary Warriors

This story is part of our OUT OF ASIA feature. Click HERE to read more from our deep dive into Milwaukee’s Asian dining scene. The truck, wrapped in vibrant shades of purple, red, orange and green, elicits smiles. Three painted figures gaze up at the sun and stars, next to the all-caps identifier, TATAY’S TRUCK. Come closer and you may meet the warm, welcoming faces of Alexa and Matt Alfaro, the sibling entrepreneurs who run this restaurant-on-wheels that reflects the heritage of the Alfaro family. Their father, Raymund, came to the United States from the Philippines when he was still a teenager, training to become an engineer and building a family with his wife, Deb.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox40

Tonight on ‘MasterChef: Legends’: A culinary triathlon

(KTXL) — A culinary triathlon will have the four remaining semi-finalists feeling the heat in the kitchen on an all-new episode of “MasterChef: Legends.”. “There’s, you know, a lot on the line,” Chef Nyesha Arrington said. “I mean, $250,000 grand prize.”. The contestants will be challenged to a three-chef showdown...
TV & VIDEOS
wvgazettemail.com

WV Culinary Team: Enjoy summer and welcome fall!

Summer is slipping away and autumn is slipping in. The signs are everywhere as leaves begin to change colors, mornings are a bit cooler and some of those lovely produce stands are offering more apples and squash, less berries and tomatoes. This transitional time, also known as a threshold season,...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Tea#Hibiscus Tea#Calories#Vodka Soda#Cowboy#Food Drink#French#Stashtea Com#Asian Pear Harmony#Cucumbers Roses#Clairol Herbal#Finlandia Botanical#Finnish#Cucumber Mint#Wildberry Rose#The Garnish Lounge#Ranch Water#Texan#R#Winewisk Com
Punch

A Summer Sip

For this twist on the classic spritz, bartender Valentino Longo plays up the bergamot note in Italicus by leaning into his Florida surroundings. The bitter orange–like flavor is layered with a vermouth-fortified blood orange “sherbet” and grapefruit-spiked saline. A half-rim of salt mixed with dried blood orange peel adds the finishing citrusy touch.
FOOD & DRINKS
News-Herald.com

International Culinary Arts and Sciences Institute named a top culinary school

The Chester Township-based International Culinary Arts and Sciences Institute has been named one of the top culinary schools in the country by FSR Magazine, a trade publication for restaurant professionals. Founded in 2002 by Loretta Paganini to train professional chefs, including those in the pastry arts, the school offers both...
EDUCATION
CBS News

Culinary tour of Times Square

Vladimir Duthiers goes on a culinary tour of New York's Times Square, visiting an iconic comfort food mecca, the locals' lunch spot, and even an oasis in the middle of the chaos.
RESTAURANTS
Winston-Salem Journal

Sip Picks: Recently tasted wines

Here are some recently tasted wines, roughly in order of preference:. --Ventisquero Vertice 2016 Apalta Vineyard Red Blend, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $35. Black cherry, blackberry, earth, black pepper and slight green pepper aromas and flavors. Good structure, lingering finish. 51% carmenere, 49% syrah. Very good. --De Ladoucette 2018 Pouilly-Fume, France,...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mspmag.com

Sip Meteor Bar Cocktails at Home

"Robb was the first person ever to like my Facebook page, like even before my family and friends," Lee Egbert of Dashfire told me yesterday. "So, if there was going to be a bar that we tried to help make it through this mess, it was going to be Robb's. He was a big part of the reason that anyone knew about Dashfire at all."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
westernmassnews.com

How to Can Apples to Enjoy the Seasonal Produce All Year

Canning apples is a great way to use up a bunch of apples after a trip to the orchard or farmers market. Preserve apples by canning them for pie filling, applesauce, or apple wedges as toppers for meat or breads. When you know how to can apples, you'll find there are a ton of ways to enjoy them year-round.
AGRICULTURE
Vanderbilt Hustler

Culinary Club emerges on campus

The brand-new Vanderbilt Culinary Club held its first meeting at McDougal’s on Saturday, Sept. 11. While eating at a restaurant is a bit of a detour from what the club will normally be doing—cooking meals together—it was a great way to kick off the year and discuss the club’s future plans. After eating some glorious chicken tendies, I got the opportunity to speak with junior Michael Weirich, president of the club, who has a rather impressive history with cooking.
RESTAURANTS
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Milling is Thrilling

Early September begins the harvesting of summer plants. To harvest is considered a time to pick and gather what you sow. This season begins the time where farmers till their fields and ready the land for the next planting. Harvest time includes picking of foods such as cranberries, tomatoes, peppers, basil and Italian herbs, summer squash, corn, peaches, and apricots. Pureeing and canning many of these products has become a seasonal project for our foodies. Harvest making includes making apple/peach/pear butters, making tomato sauce and putting pureed pumpkin in the freezer.
RECIPES
fox5atlanta.com

Every day is National Cheeseburger Day at Henry County's Hamburger Mike's

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - #BurgersWithBuck would love to be the first to wish you and yours a very merry National Cheeseburger Day!. Hamburger Mike’s is a popular spot in the Stockbridge/McDonough area. It’s the kind of place where everyone knows everyone, and if they don’t yet know you, they will soon. It’s also the kind of place where they don’t have to do anything special to commemorate National Cheeseburger Day because they basically celebrate it every day of the year.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
New Jersey Monthly

Enjoy Fall Fun with a Side of Seasonal Fare

Autumn is just around the corner, meaning it’s time for some fall-themed events — and food. New New Jersey has you covered with pumpkin spice-flavored treats, light shows, wine tastings and more. It is also prime apple-picking season, and farms around the state are beginning to welcome guests to enjoy...
HILLSDALE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy