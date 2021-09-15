CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Enjoy the sips of the season

This story is part of our OUT OF ASIA feature. Click HERE to read more from our deep dive into Milwaukee’s Asian dining scene. The truck, wrapped in vibrant shades of purple, red, orange and green, elicits smiles. Three painted figures gaze up at the sun and stars, next to the all-caps identifier, TATAY’S TRUCK. Come closer and you may meet the warm, welcoming faces of Alexa and Matt Alfaro, the sibling entrepreneurs who run this restaurant-on-wheels that reflects the heritage of the Alfaro family. Their father, Raymund, came to the United States from the Philippines when he was still a teenager, training to become an engineer and building a family with his wife, Deb.

