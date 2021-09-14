Major Upcoming PS5 System Update adds SSD Storage Expansion and more
Sony's second major PS5 system update is releasing tomorrow, enabling SSD storage expansion and more. The update was announced on the PlayStation Blog. The SSD update has been a long time coming even before the PS5 first launched during a technical presentation with PS5's lead architect, Mark Cerny revealed that the Sony's next console included an optional internal SSD expansion slot which would add onto the 825 GB storage included with the system.www.cgmagonline.com
