CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

US grants license for temporary nuclear waste dump in Texas

By Associated Press
KVIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are giving the go-ahead for temporary storage of highly radioactive waste in west Texas. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted a license to Interim Storage Partners to build and run a facility that could take up to 5,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel rods from power plants and 231 million tons of other radioactive waste. That sets up a showdown with state officials. Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill to ban storing or shipping high-level nuclear waste through the state. Environmental groups have also sued to block the project, which would be built about 350 miles west of Dallas, near the Texas-New Mexico state line.

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Fuel#West Texas#Nuclear Power Plants#Ap#Interim Storage Partners

Comments / 0

Community Policy