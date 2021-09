W.L. Littlefield Jr., 91, of Princeton, passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, at his home. W.L. was born on Aug. 25, 1930 in Caldwell County to the late Walter Love Sr. and Sarah Ermine Daniels Littlefield. W.L. served his country in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 and was stationed in Germany. Afterwards W.L. would remain in the USAR until 1960. W.L was a retired farmer and loved spending time with his family.