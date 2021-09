The Blue Devils are back in action, and as expected, Gina Kim and Erica Shepherd are ready to roll as a dynamic duo. Less than four months have passed since Duke saw its repeat national title hopes run dry in the Arizona desert, but fall golf creeps up on you fast. In tricky conditions at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn.—a tournament that included defending national champions Ole Miss and ACC stalwart Wake Forest—the Blue Devils kicked off their fall campaign with a second-place team finish at 7-under, seven strokes behind South Carolina.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO