Norm Macdonald: Saturday Night Live share emotional tribute to late star
Canadian-born comedian Norm Macdonald has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. He is best known for hosting "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live.
Canadian-born comedian Norm Macdonald has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. He is best known for hosting "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live.
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.https://www.independent.co.uk/
Comments / 0