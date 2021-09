ROME (AP) — Seven minutes is all Zlatan Ibrahimović required to score in his first match back after four months out for a left knee injury. Ibrahimović came off the bench on the hour mark then quickly redirected a cross from Ante Rebić from close range for AC Milan’s second goal in a 2-0 victory over Lazio. The win extended Milan’s perfect start and moved the Rossoneri level with Napoli and Roma atop Serie A through three rounds. Defending champion Inter Milan dropped its first points in a 2-2 draw at Sampdoria. Roma’s José Mourinho marked the 1,000th game of his coaching career by running the length of the field to celebrate Stephan El Shaarawy’s late winner in a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO