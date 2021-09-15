Lois Jane Diedrich, 94, of Alpena passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Lois Jane Hopfinger was born on April 21, 1927, in Port Clinton, Ohio to the late John and Jenny (Conley) Hopfinger. On Sept. 17, 1948, she married Bernard Diedrich. He preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1988. Lois was a member of All Saints Parish and Altar Society. She cherished her very large family and loved all the gatherings and family celebrations.