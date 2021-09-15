Building bridges by listening
Gen Z with their telephonophobia…Millennials with their avocado toast…Gen X with their apathy…Boomers with their stale viewpoints…OK. Isn't it time that we get rid of this completely fabricated 'divide' that exists between the generations? Isn't it time that we realize we're all in this together and our varied life experiences and timelines can be used for good if we team up? And isn't it time that we actually admit that phone calls are overrated? No? That's just me and my Gen Z pals?
