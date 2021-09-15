CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

Siegel, Ousley provide Fulton girls golf pair of high finishes at Marshall

Fulton Sun
 5 days ago

Grace Siegel and Grace Ousley are proving to be a good pair for Fulton as they each placed in the top 10 Tuesday at the Marshall Tournament. The senior Siegel shot an 82 to take second, and the junior Ousley shot a 92 to place 10th. On Friday, they were Fulton's and the field's top pair at a scramble tournament in Boonville where each team had several pairs shoot for one score between them. Siegel and Ousley took first place then with a 73, just beating out second-place's 73 from a Kirksville pair.

