There was a crowded group of 15 teams Tuesday at the Westran Invitational, and New Bloomfield rose above most of them. The Lady Wildcats finished second as a team, with a 410, and had three girls finish 12th individually and medal — senior Jillian Pry in tie for ninth with a 99, sophomore Dixie Moss in a tie for sixth with a 97, and senior Sylvia Moss in third with an 88.