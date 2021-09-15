CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perez hits 43rd homer as Royals rally past Athletics 10-7

Fulton Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY (AP) — Salvador Perez is having the kind of season the Kansas City Royals won't soon forget. The Oakland A's are having the kind of September they might want to forget real soon. Perez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday night, giving him 43...

www.fultonsun.com

