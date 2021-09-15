Perez hits 43rd homer as Royals rally past Athletics 10-7

From down 6-0 to a 10-7 win. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Royals put together an epic comeback to beat the Oakland A’s at Kauffman Stadium. It was a poetic way to celebrate Dayton Moore’s promotion to club president, as the Royals paid homage to the way that Dayton’s greatest teams loved to win baseball games. They were down 6-0 halfway through the third inning, but it was all Kansas City after that, capped by a titanic home run from Salvador Perez that put the Royals ahead for good. We begin with Jackson Kowar, who was absolutely awful. It was clear from the beginning that Kowar had zero command, as four of the first eight men he reached walked. Kowar got three outs and gave up five runs, which is, well, bad. By the time Mike Matheny went out and got Kowar, it was 5-0 A’s with no outs in the second inning. Ervin Santana did a really nice job getting out of Kowar’s mess without any further damage, so it really could have been worse. Kowar’s final line: 1+ inning(s? not sure.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO