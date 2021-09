Every hour on average, there will be 183 emergency room visits due to fall-related injuries. One of those will be fatal. Falls are the cause of more than 95% of hip fractures and of those people, more than 1 in 5 will have died within the year. Of course, everybody knows that for older adults, a fall can be a big deal. Even if it isn’t “the big one” that lands you in a nursing home or worse, it probably at least means weeks of physical therapy, working hard and listening to our bad jokes.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO