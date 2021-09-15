CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 cameras: Here are the biggest upgrades for the new iPhones

By Richard Priday
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple's iPhone 13 announcement has revealed several new features and upgrades, including one of the most crucial features of any phone: the cameras. Each camera on the back of the iPhone 13 series has been given a refresh, with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max getting a few extra tricks as befits their Pro status. The most exciting news for all four new iPhones is Cinematic Mode for video, which automatically tracks your subject and switches focus on the fly, but there's lot of other new camera features and upgrades to explore.

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#Video Camera#Iphone 12#Cinematic Mode#Dolby Vision#Macos
Phone Arena

Guess which iPhone owners will be upgrading to the new iPhone 13

Those with iPhone 11 models, of course. Love it or leave it, the US carriers managed to shoehorn us into two-year contracts again in the past few years since they ostensibly parted with the practice. It's just that now the contracts are for paying the iPhone in installments, often without...
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Big leak: Check new iPhone 13 prices here

In the past few months, several reports from the rumour mill hinted at iPhone 13. prices along with their features. However, the breakdown quoted in the report appears quite similar to what has been expected out of. Apple. . Apple's leading chip supplier TSMC is reportedly planning to increase the...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 — the biggest iPhone 12 flaws Apple needs to fix

The iPhone 13 faces a tall order when it arrives in the fall. Besides the usual expectations that accompany any Apple product launch, the latest iPhone will be tasked with improving upon its predecessor. And given our very positive iPhone 12 review and iPhone 12 Pro Max review, our expectations are pretty high.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
9to5Mac

Survey: 10% of customers plan to upgrade to iPhone 13

Less than a week away from Apple unveiling the rumored iPhone 13, a survey shows that customers are not that excited to upgrade to a new iPhone this year. According to a survey conducted by Savings with more than 1,500 iPhone users, only 10% of customers plan to buy the iPhone 13, while nearly two-thirds (64%) of those surveyed said they have no plan to upgrade. More than a quarter (26%) were undecided.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

The reported iPhone 13 satellite communication upgrade explained

As T3 reported last week, the iPhone 13 could be about to get some new satellite communication features. The initial report quoted famous Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo, stating that Kuo "expects the upcoming iPhone 13 models to feature a low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite communication mode". However, more details weren't forthcoming, leading...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Only 10% iPhone owners plan upgrade to 'iPhone 13,' poll finds

An informal poll conducted last week suggests one in ten iPhone owners plan to upgrade to "iPhone 13" this fall, though fence-sitters could be swayed by surprise features. In a survey of 1,500 iPhone users, Savings.com found only 10% are committed to purchasing Apple's next-generation iPhone at launch, with 64% saying they have no plans to upgrade. Another 26% are undecided, though new features could push this group to the buy category.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

New iPhone 14 leaks show no notch and no camera bump

We’re still a week out from the next Apple event, where we’re expecting to see the iPhone 13, among other things. While we’d usually expect more leaks about this year’s phone at this time, how about some of next year’s instead? Serial leaker Jon Prosser at FrontPageTech has a first look at what his sources are saying will be the iPhone 14.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

The actual iPhone 13 upgrade cycle

For the next few weeks, the vast, vast majority of iPhone 13 buying advice will be strangely fixated on whether or not it's a compelling upgrade from… the iPhone 12. Spoiler alert: it's not. It never is. Not year over year. Not any iPhone. No one expects it to be. Not even Apple.
CELL PHONES
audacy.com

Here's what you need to know about the new iPhone:

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The wait is over for iPhone fans. Apple unveiled the latest versions of its iPhone 13 during its September keynote address on Tuesday. The iPhone 13 will be available for pre-sale on Friday and for purchase starting Sept. 24 at $699, with mobile carriers offering up to $700 for qualifying trade-ins. The iPhone Pro will start at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099.
CELL PHONES
boropark24.com

Apple Rolls Out iPhone 13, new iPads, and Upgraded Apple Watch

In an online livestream, Apple rolled out today, the new iPhone 13, which cost $799, with many updates, upgrades, and improvements. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 13 ProMax goes for $1099. New iPads, iPad minis, and Apple watches, all with new features, are also now...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Majority of iPhone users plan to skip iPhone 13 upgrade, survey suggests

With Apple expected to finally unleash the iPhone 13 at its upcoming "California Streaming" event on September 14, the hype is real for the tech giant's next line of flagship smartphones. According to a recent survey, however, a majority of iPhone users won't bother upgrading to the latest model. Only...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Conflicting Tales on iPhone 13 Upgrade Plans

A recent survey of iPhone users suggests that not many people will upgrade to the iPhone 13 this year. The new device will be announced Tuesday, September 14. I’m not sure I hold much faith in the results of that survey, because quite frankly, we’ve heard it all before. Furthermore, Samuel Clemens once said there are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Apple Issues A Warning On iPhone Camera Performance

A new report published by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is warning iPhone users that exposure to vibrations, like those generated by high-powered motorcycle engines, might impact iPhone cameras. According to Apple, people should avoid mounting an iPhone on a motorcycle, as the vibrations may be transmitted via the bike’s handlebars...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
448K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy