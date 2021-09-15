Injuries and losses continue to mount as Orioles are pounded by Yankees

Baltimore — As their divisional opponents take turns pounding the Baltimore Orioles into dust, the strain of a grueling season is starting to take its toll as well. In a 7-2 loss to the New York Yankees before 10,235 fans at Camden Yards on Tuesday night, the Orioles also lost their leader, Trey Mancini, to an abdominal injury after a hard but awkward swing, and catcher Pedro Severino for unspecified reasons after he came out of the batter's box slow on a groundball in the sixth inning.