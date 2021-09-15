CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Injuries and losses continue to mount as Orioles are pounded by Yankees

By Jon Meoli
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore — As their divisional opponents take turns pounding the Baltimore Orioles into dust, the strain of a grueling season is starting to take its toll as well. In a 7-2 loss to the New York Yankees before 10,235 fans at Camden Yards on Tuesday night, the Orioles also lost their leader, Trey Mancini, to an abdominal injury after a hard but awkward swing, and catcher Pedro Severino for unspecified reasons after he came out of the batter's box slow on a groundball in the sixth inning.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

Orioles rally to knock off Yankees

Jorge Mateo hit a game-tying RBI single and Kelvin Gutierrez followed with a tiebreaking single in a four-run seventh inning as the Baltimore Orioles overcame a trio of three-run deficits and recorded an 8-7 victory over the host New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. The Orioles (43-92) won for the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Ryan Mountcastle
Person
Pat Valaika
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
chatsports.com

Yankees.com: Stinky Yankees Fall to the Orioles

The Yankees have not been held hitless in a game since June 11, 2003, when six Astros combined to shut down New York’s vaunted offense at the original Yankee Stadium. A late infield single on Saturday afternoon helped spare them from that same indignity, then Joey Gallo reached the right-field seats for a much-needed confidence boost.
MLB
austinnews.net

Orioles come back to stun Yankees in 10 innings

Austin Hays hit a bases-loaded RBI single off Wandy Peralta and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to a 3-2 victory over the visiting New York Yankees in 10 innings to throw a wrench in their division rivals' playoff aspirations. Pinch runner Kelvin Gutierrez scored the tying run in the ninth off...
MLB
wesb.com

Orioles Edge Yankees 8-7

The Baltimore Orioles edged the New York Yankees 8-7 last night at Yankee Stadium. Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, but New York blew a late lead and lost to the last-place Orioles for the second day in a row, dropping the series 2-3. The wild...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Injury#The New York Yankees
stardem.com

Orioles rally, overcome big day by Yankees' Sánchez

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, but the New York Yankees blew a late lead and lost again to Baltimore, falling to the last-place Orioles 8-7 Sunday. The wild card-contending Yankees dropped to 7-9 against the Orioles this year. Baltimore is 1-18...
MLB
New York Post

Yankees losing series to Orioles is unforgivable: Sherman

Pick your word. Unforgivable. Unpardonable. Unacceptable. The Orioles showed up in The Bronx as a piñata. They had won three times in a month (against 24 losses). They were 50 games under .500. They were closer to Triple-A than the top of the AL East. Yet, the Yankees lost a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Yankees’ weekend to forget ends with brutal loss to Orioles

The weekend to feast turned into famine for the Yankees. Hosting the team with the worst record in baseball, the Yankees dropped the series against the Orioles, capped off by a brutal 8-7 loss on Sunday afternoon in The Bronx. Andrew Heaney blew a three-run lead in the seventh inning...
MLB
chatsports.com

Kowar lit up in 7-3 loss to Orioles

It wasn’t a good night for Jackson Kowar, who was lit up by baseball’s worst team on Tuesday night. The Royals lost 7-2 to the Baltimore Orioles, evening their series at one win apiece. Baltimore jumped on Kowar with four first inning runs. They added two more in the third...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blue Jays hit five homers, pound Orioles 22-7

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 22-7 Sunday, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record. Guerrero's drive tied him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani...
MLB
dallassun.com

Yankees hit five homers to beat Orioles

Gerrit Cole pitched five innings of one-run ball in his return from a minor hamstring injury while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton slugged two-run homers as the visiting New York Yankees recorded a 7-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. Cole (15-7) made his first appearance since last Tuesday,...
MLB
Birmingham Star

Yankees aim to tee off on Orioles' pitching again

On Monday, outfielder Aaron Judge described the streakiness and array of close games the New York Yankees are involved in as being a "roller coaster." A day later, the Yankees enjoyed a relatively smooth ride by combining power and effective pitching. They will seek their third straight win Wednesday night when they visit the Baltimore Orioles for the second game of a three-game series.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy