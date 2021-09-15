CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weir, KS

Marvin E. Cunningham

Parsons Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEIR — Marvin E. Cunningham, 93, of rural Weir passed away at his home early Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Marvin Eugene Cunningham was born Oct. 26, 1927, near Bartlett to Clarence Henry and Mary Diana (Hall) Cunningham. Marvin grew up and attended schools in the Bartlett area. He graduated from Labette County Community High School in 1945. Following school, Marvin worked as a farmhand for a few years in Johnson City. Later he worked for many years for Funk Manufacturing in Coffeyville, from which he retired in 1978.

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Five killed in shooting at Russian university - law enforcement

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing five people and injuring six others, law enforcement authorities said. The gunman was detained shortly after the incident at Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colby, KS
City
Bartlett, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Wellsville, KS
City
Riley, KS
City
Parsons, KS
City
Weir, KS
City
Coffeyville, KS
City
Johnson City, KS
City
Seneca, KS
City
Pittsburg, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League Baseball#Funk Manufacturing#The Bartlett City Council#Philip Lrb#Bartlett Community Church
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy