WEIR — Marvin E. Cunningham, 93, of rural Weir passed away at his home early Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Marvin Eugene Cunningham was born Oct. 26, 1927, near Bartlett to Clarence Henry and Mary Diana (Hall) Cunningham. Marvin grew up and attended schools in the Bartlett area. He graduated from Labette County Community High School in 1945. Following school, Marvin worked as a farmhand for a few years in Johnson City. Later he worked for many years for Funk Manufacturing in Coffeyville, from which he retired in 1978.